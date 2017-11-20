AT LAST: Al Franken May Be Replaced

Bernie Sanders and his supporters have made a movement to replace the disgraced Senator Al Franken from Minnesota with a fellow Minnesota Democrat, Rep. Keith Ellison, as support grew Friday for the senator’s resignation.

A petition Thursday asking Mr. Franken to resign was started by Justice Democrats, a group of former Sanders campaign staffers and others prominent leftists after a picture surfaced of him inappropriately touching a female reporter on a plane while she was sleeping.

“Franken must go. We do not tolerate those who abuse their power,” said Justice Democrats PAC executive director Saikat Chakrabarti in a statement. “Representative Keith Ellison has a proven track record of integrity and fighting for progressive principles.”

Minnesota state auditor Rebecca Otto, who’s running for governor, called Friday on Mr. Franken to step down, saying, “Al Franken is my friend, but we can’t have a double standard.”

Megan Thomas, president of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said Thursday on Facebook that, “No one should fear their elected representatives, so, sadly, for me, I think the Senator should resign.”

This is unacceptable behavior and extremely disappointing. I am glad Al came out and apologized, but that doesn’t reverse what he’s done or end the matter. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) November 16, 2017

The feminist group UltraViolet declared on Facebook that, “Every man who sexually harasses or assaults women must be held accountable, no matter their position or party. Sen. Al Franken should resign.”

“Franken Must Go,” said the Friday headline on a column by New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.

She argued that Mr. Dayton should appoint a woman to fill the vacancy.

“That horrifying photo of Franken will confront feminists every time they decry Trump’s boasts of grabbing women by the genitals,” said Ms. Goldberg. “Democrats will have to worry about whether more damaging information will come out, and given the way scandals like this tend to unfold, it probably will.”

Lauren DeBellis Appell, deputy press secretary for former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum, said in a Fox News op-ed that “Al Franken’s colleagues in the Senate need to call on him to resign his seat immediately.”

“So why this nonsense about a Senate Ethics Committee investigation? If Franken were a Republican, can anyone really say with a straight face that there wouldn’t be universal screams for his head, reverberating so emphatically that his political life might be over already?” she asked.