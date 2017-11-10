Here Is The Lamest Defense Of Roy Moore You’ll Ever Read… Pathetic

Of the actions that there is no defense for, sexual relations with a minor, is one of them, but that doesn’t stop people from trying to justify it.

Roy Moore married a woman 14 years younger and they have a blessed marriage 33 years later. — Auditor Jim Zeigler (@jimzeigler) November 9, 2017

Are you a real thing? — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 9, 2017

Alabama state auditor is getting what's commonly know as Ratioed.https://t.co/FpuUXppmsx — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 9, 2017

14 years younger isn't 14 — kevin (@kvnpkrwrd) November 9, 2017

Do you need the difference between age and age gap explained to you? — Some nerdy chick (@imightbenerdy) November 9, 2017

So it’s not that he had a thing for 14 y/o girls, it’s that he has a thing for girls that are exactly 14 years younger than him? — Josh Rubin (@jrubin) November 9, 2017

Do you seriously not understand the difference between a 38 year old marrying a 24 year old and a 32 year old molesting a FOURTEEN YEAR OLD???? It's not just the age gap–it's that she was a minor! — Leslie Crow (@MsCrowSays) November 9, 2017

You're making excuses for pedophelia. Rethink the life choices that got you to this point. — James Garcia Alver (@JayAlver) November 9, 2017

There are no words to express how angry Zeigler's statement makes me. — Debbie Rhoden (@DebbieRhoden57) November 9, 2017

NEW: Alabama state auditor defends Roy Moore against sexual allegations, invokes Mary and Joseph https://t.co/miAU7C7fFL by @PhilipWegmann pic.twitter.com/NnjKEGR7PJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 9, 2017

More from the Washington Examiner:

“There is nothing to see here,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler tells the Washington Examiner. “The allegations are that a man in his early 30s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse.” … “Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler says choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.” “There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here,” Ziegler concluded. “Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

There is absolutely something immoral and illegal here, and it’s certainly unusual. A man in his early 30’s seeking intimate relationships with teenage girls is at the absolute least immoral. Teenage girls are not yet fully formed adults, and to be corrupted and taken advantage of emotionally by an older man, one in his 30’s none the less, is disgusting and pathetic.

The fact is that there is no reasonable defense for a man in his 30’s who seeks the emotional and romantic company of teenage girls. It’s not a matter of age difference, there are happy couples who have decades between them in age and have been together for decades, but to prey on an emotionally immature teenager is disgusting no matter what spin you want to put on it.