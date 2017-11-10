Here Is The Lamest Defense Of Roy Moore You’ll Ever Read… Pathetic

Of the actions that there is no defense for, sexual relations with a minor, is one of them, but that doesn’t stop people from trying to justify it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from the Washington Examiner:

“There is nothing to see here,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler tells the Washington Examiner. “The allegations are that a man in his early 30s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse.”

“Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler says choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

“There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here,” Ziegler concluded. “Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

There is absolutely something immoral and illegal here, and it’s certainly unusual. A man in his early 30’s seeking intimate relationships with teenage girls is at the absolute least immoral. Teenage girls are not yet fully formed adults, and to be corrupted and taken advantage of emotionally by an older man, one in his 30’s none the less, is disgusting and pathetic.

The fact is that there is no reasonable defense for a man in his 30’s who seeks the emotional and romantic company of teenage girls. It’s not a matter of age difference, there are happy couples who have decades between them in age and have been together for decades, but to prey on an emotionally immature teenager is disgusting no matter what spin you want to put on it.

