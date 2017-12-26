Kwanzaa Was Created By Unhinged Man Who Tortured Naked Women With A Toaster

It’s Christmas time for Americans, and you know what that means, it’s time for public schools to avoid Christmas, and teach instead all about Kwanzaa and other holidays which aren’t Christmas.

But because the history of Kwanzaa is frequently bastardized and forgotten, I’m here to remind you that Kwanzaa and Christmas are very different holidays, and have very different origins and while Jesus, son of God, started Christmas and Christianity, a deranged and radical black nationalist concocted the completely artificial holiday of Kwanzaa in 1966.

The creator of Kwanzaa is Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, a 76-year-old professor of African studies at California State University at Long Beach. His birth name is Ronald Everett, and he was born in rural Maryland, the fourteenth child of a sharecropping Baptist minister.

in 1971, Karenga was convicted of brutal torture of two naked women who followed him.

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes,” the LA Times article reports.

Jones “testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths.”

The victims also said they were “were hit on the heads with toasters.”

Karenga tortured the two women in his house with the help of his radical group because he believed the two women were trying to poison him with ‘Crystals’ placed throughout the house.

“The victims said they were living at Karenga’s home when Karenga accused them of trying to kill him by placing ‘crystals’ in his food and water and in various areas of his house.”

This is the man that invented Kwanzaa, can we stick to Christmas now?