Kurt Russell Risks His Entire Career To Defend Trump Supports… Look What He’s Doing
by ago0
Patriots everywhere were outraged watching the Golden Globes on Sunday. Liberal Hollywood used the night to attack and disrespect our nation’s President-elect Donald Trump, instead of—you know—doing their job.
Now, Kurt Russell, a firm libertarian is speaking out about why actors and entertainers should stay out of politics. Americans love entertainment, but when their favorite actor takes a political stance that opposes theirs, it could ruin the investment they have in that actor’s work.
Here is what Kurt Russell had to say, according to NJ.com:
“This is a business that’s heavily promulgated by people who have a politically liberal bent . . . I don’t begrudge them that. I’m a libertarian; frankly, I think my liberalness goes far beyond theirs in a lot of ways. But yeah, we think differently, and maybe that’s cut me out of some things. I don’t care. People know I get along great with all kinds of directors, all kinds of actors. And I tell you, you hire me, I will show up, 24/7, and I will give you 100%. I will help you fix whatever problems come up. You hire me, I’m your boy. It’s just, it’s all about the work. And when that’s done, I am done.”
What do you think? Do you agree with Russell?