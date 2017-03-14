Kurt Russell Blackballed By Hollywood After Taking Heroic Stand For Trump… He Needs Your Help

Ever since President Donald Trump won the election, liberals have been on a destructive path to discount and destroy his policies. We’ve seen a remarkable amount of disrespect, especially from the liberal entertainment industry. Fortunately, not everyone is on board the Trump-bashing train—Kurt Russell just addressed his peers urging them to focus on their jobs.

“This is a business that’s heavily promulgated by people who have a politically liberal bend,” Russell began. “I don’t begrudge them that. I’m a libertarian; frankly, I think my liberalness goes far beyond theirs in a lot of ways. But yeah, we think differently, and maybe that’s cut me out of some things. I don’t care.”

“People know I get along great with all kinds of directors, all kinds of actors,” he continued. “And I tell you, you hire me, I will show up, 24/7, and I will give you 100%. I will help you fix whatever problems come up. You hire me, I’m your boy. It’s just—it’s all about the work. And when that’s done, I am done.”

Kurt also recently claimed that the last he likes “to watch is entertainers or actors get political.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Kurt that actors need to stick to their jobs?