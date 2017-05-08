Kurt Eichenwald Threatens Republican Family Members With Torture And Death… It’s Over

Apparently, Senior Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwalk wishes death on anyone who supports Trumpcare.

“As one w/ preexisting condition: I hope every GOPr who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get long term condition, lose insurance, & die,” Eichenwald wrote on Twitter.

When he was pressed on the issue, he only doubled down.

“Nobody tells me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, I’m dead,” he wrote. “I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain int heir own families.”

And then he took things even further.

“Because I want them to be tortured. GOPrs only gain empathy when they are touched by the consequences, never before,” he said. “I wish it on the ppl who chose it for me. Why should they not feel the consequences of their inhumanity? Sorry. They want to drink beer celebrating killing people? Then it should be their loved ones who die.”

When the Daily Caller reached out to him for comment, he still refused to back down.

“The only way people incapable of empathy will understand reality is when they face it. So yes, to save millions, I think the people who inflicted these consequences on strangers should see the consequences up close and personal,” he wrote to them.

“The GOPrs in congress didn’t just send out a tweet wishing for me to face my own death. They actually voted to do it,” he added.