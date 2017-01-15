Krauthammer Risks His Entire Career To Destroy Obama For Trying To Hurt Trump With Landmines

Fox News’ Krauthammer has finally had enough of President Obama, who has made several ludicrous decisions to further his agenda before Donald Trump takes over the White House. Initially, Obama insisted he wanted a peaceful transition of power—but time and time again his actions have shown that’s a lie.

“I don’t want to impute a general conspiracy but it looks as if the Democrats, on their way out the door, are trying to leave behind as many landmines as they can to at least cast doubts on the legitimacy of the Trump victory,” Krauthammer began in a recent segment.

“All of a sudden, as we have seen, they’ve gotten interested in Russian cyber warfare, which the administration appeared to be extremely nonchalant about until they lost the November election,” he continued. “Now, we’re going to have new investigations, meaning days and days of headlines about the other thing Democrats attribute their loss on, meaning Comey’s action with 11 days to go in which he re-opened the investigation.”

What do you think of Krauthammer’s comments? Is he spot-on?