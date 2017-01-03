Krauthammer Rips Obama Off His Pedestal, Immediately Humbles His ‘God’ Complex Once And For All

In his last few weeks as president, Barack Obama has been going to extreme measures to push his own agenda. From his Israel deal to his sanctions on Russia, he’s proven that he has no regard for a respectful transition to Donald Trump’s presidency. Now, he’s claimed that 1.35 million acres of land in Washington and Utah are ‘national monuments.’

“This is about as anti-democratic as you can get,” Fox’s Krauthammer pointed out in a recent segment. “You were in office for eight years—you got your mandates—and on all of these issues…he is doing all these things that have been explicitly rejected by his own party.”

“Then he doesn’t have the courage of his own convictions, getting them done to lock in his successor,” he pointed out. It’s very anti-democratic. I don’t know about the merits of the case I would imagine that allowing mixed use and some exploration would be a good thing for the country, but Obama sees himself as God hovering over the country dispensing goodies to the extent that he’s got control.”

“He figures, ‘I’ve got control here. No one can stop me, and it may be somewhat irreversible,’” Krauthammer added.

What do you think? Are you tired of Obama acting like a dictator instead of our president?