Krauthammer Puts It Best, ‘Revenge Of The Losers’ Destroys Obama For Tapping Trump

Earlier this week, President Trump made headlines with a series of controversial tweets that sparked outrage among Democrats.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” Trump tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

“How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process,” he continued. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Now, Krauthammer has come forward to explain that it is no surprise that Obama was ‘intent on leaving behind landmines’ for Trump.

“I don’t think there’s any question the president was intent—the former president, was intent on leaving behind landmines,” he explained. “ And you’re right, the NSA stuff is curious. Normally, when NSA is listening in on a foreigner, they take great care to redact any American involved. The NSA’s not supposed to spy on Americans, Here, it was the reverse, and there was an obvious attempt, it was reported in the New York Times, to make sure this was spread as widely as possible, that it would become a problem for the Trump administration.”

“I wouldn’t call it the deep state. … What this is is the revenge of the losers,” Krauthammer added. “These are people who wanted to make trouble for an administration of a guy who they thought wasn’t going to win and shouldn’t have won, and to see what happens, and that’s what I think is going on.”

