Krauthammer just unleashed on this traitors for what they’re doing to Trump.

Obama, along with Democrats and the mainstream media have been doing everything they can to hurt Trump. They make up all kinds of excuses to why Trump won and call him illegitimate, and now many Democratic House members are protesting the inauguration. There is this consensus among Democrats that they don’t even want to try working with Trump or give him a chance and that is really dangerous.

On Fox, Bret Baier talked to Krauthammer about the 68 Democratic House members that are protesting the inauguration. “Let me ask it this way, if 68 Republicans decided not to show up for the inauguration of President Obama, how do you think the press coverage would go down?” Bret Baier asked.

“Their heads would explode. It would be on the front pages,” started Krauthammer.

“There would be editorials on the front page denouncing the Republicans for violating the spirit of the comedy that we are supposed to see on the day of national unity,” he continued.

“There’s a great, honored, sacred civic ceremony, extremely unusual. We have done it uninterrupted since the late 1790s, and you don’t sit out for what are really trivial reasons. You don’t like the guy? It doesn’t matter. It’s a national event. You ought to show some respect,” said Krauthammer. He is right. The Democrats are acting way more inappropriately than Republicans ever have towards a Democratic president. Check out the video below.