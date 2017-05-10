Krauthammer Goes Off The Script To Tear Obama A New One ‘GOOD RIDDANCE MR. PRESIDENT’

It’s amazing that liberals who are still in denial about President Donald Trump continue to give former President Barack Obama awards and honors despite his failed legacy.

In the latest news, Obama was given the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in South Boston. The award was presented by Caroline Kennedy, daughter of former President Kennedy.

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer was not happy about the display and publicly criticized Obama for it on Special Report with Bret Baier.

“It’s been a full 100 days but it’s nice to be reminded of why we should be grateful as a nation that he is gone,” Krauthammer said. “There are a lot of arguments you can make on either side of the debate about Obamacare but notice how it was complete moral condescension. The other guys are cowards because I, and the people who support me, and oppose the legislation, stand with the poor and the afflicted and all of that and the others are on the side of the rich and powerful. That is nonsense.”

“Obama did that all through his presidency – always assuming he was on the side of the angels and always the one who was willing to go against public opinion when it was completely the opposite. He reminded us, reminded me, it’s been 100 days, but good riddance, Mr. President.”

During his acceptance speech, Obama took a shot at Republican-controlled Congress.

“As everyone here now knows, this great debate is not settled, but continues,” he said. “It is my fervent hope, and the hope of millions, that regardless of party, such courage is still possible, that today’s members of Congress, regardless of party, are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it contradicts party positions.”