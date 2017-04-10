Krauthammer Destroys On All Who Are Attack Trump, ‘AMERICA IS BACK’

Fox News’ Krauthammer has not minced words when it comes to his opinion of President Trump’s decision to attack Syria. In a recent segment, he shot down those who are trying to portray Trump as a villain simply for taking action where it was needed.

“I think the most important element here is that the world had looked in this area and seen the profound abdication,” Krauthammer began. “For eight years, where the United States had disappeared, and also, the beginning of the Trump administration, where the man who came into office—in fact, who said only a week ago, ‘I’m not president of the world, I’m president of the United States.’”

“We have to look after our own interests here at home,” Krauthammer argued. “Unlike Obama, where you’d’ have weeks of public hand-wringing. Remember when he came up with the policy on Afghanistan? It took something like 8 months. This is about 48 hours, and America strikes. So, I think that’s the most important message, particularly important for the Chinese, for the Koreans, for the Russians.”

He then went on to explain the new America under Trump’s lead.

“America is back, and it is liable to react now,” he concluded. “You know longer have a free hand. And that, I think, is going to change a lot in the world, from a single response like this. He just wanted to say, it’s not that there’s a new sheriff in town—there is a sheriff in town. There was an absence for eight years. America is back, and you’re not allowed to do whatever you want.”

