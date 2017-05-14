Krauthammer Comes To Trump’s Defense After Vicious Media Attack ‘He Deserves Some Respect!!’

It’s clear that Krauthammer isn’t the biggest fan of President Trump, but after the latest attack on his decisions, Krauthammer finally put his foot down. He began by talking about how liberals are way harder on Trump than they have been on any other president.

“Trump is a special case,” Krauthammer began. “People seem to have a particular animus. I say that as somebody who wasn’t a fan of Trump, wasn’t a supporter, but he’s president, and he deserves some respect. If you’re an American, you want your country to succeed, and he’s the president—constitutionally elected—and you want him to succeed.”

“So, it seems to me to follow. But there is a particular edge to the coverage, and it’s as if the Comey episode, which is troubling in some ways, but for God’s sake, it’s not a constitutional crisis, has sort of sent people over the edge to the point where they think there really are no journalism limits or journalistic restraints,” he continued. “Elementary ones like, don’t roll your eyes in the middle of an interview, that ought to be observed.”

“The press will always be overwhelmingly liberal,” Krauthammer continued. “You got to accept it, stop whining about it because it’s not going to change. I don’t think it’s a conspiracy. It’s a kind of self-selection process where the smart conservative kids start a business, smart liberal kids go into journalism and social work and other things.”