Krauthammer Blackballed For Saying The Truth About The 9th Circuit Ruling [VIDEO]

Last week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal made the controversial decision to rule against Trump’s executive order—a move that Krauthammer is calling ‘disgraceful.’

“What exactly is the court saying here?” Tucker Carlson asked in a recent segment. “I’m trying to understand what the key, central objection to the president’s executive order is.”

“Look, I think this is a disgraceful conclusion because what they did is substituted their judgment as to what constitutes a threat to Americans’ security for the president’s,” Krauthammer responded.

“Now we were all interested in what they think, but that is irrelevant to the case,” he continued. “The case was: does the president have the authority to do it? And if he does, it’s his judgment to make, and that’s the plain reading of the law. It’s the plain reading of the constitution. I think the policy was unwise, but that’s irrelevant. I think it is very clearly legal. This is the most left-wing, most overturned court in the country.”

Tucker Carlson went on to ask whether “it’s possible [Department Justice Lawyers] didn’t make a very good case, and that they didn’t make a good case because they don’t believe in the case?”

“I was listening in to the oral arguments and the Trump side, the federal government side, I thought was exceedingly weak,” Krauthammer concluded. “I don’t think they were throwing the game. I don’t think this was a guy that went in there deliberately to lose. I think this was a junior guy, I’m told the top two were unable to do it for whatever reason—had to recuse themselves.”

