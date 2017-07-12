We Knew It: Massive Democrat Scandal Exposed, Trump Was Right

President Trump has been pushing for an investigation into last year’s election, but Democrats are doing everything in their power to block his efforts. Their resistance begs the question: what do Democrats have to hide?

According to Fox News, many Democrat state officials are simply refusing to cooperate with Trump’s investigation by neglecting to hand over the “voter roll data” the commission is seeking. This comes shortly after Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, wrote to all 50 states asking for their input and voter registration data.

“I have no intention of honoring this request,” Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe responded in a statement. “Virginia conducts fair, honest, and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia.”

Trump initially created the panel in May after he argued that 3 million to 5 million people illegally voted in the 2016 presidential election.

“At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression,” McAuliffe continued.

He wasn’t the only Democrat to take this stand for their state.

“California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.