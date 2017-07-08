Kim Jung Un Goes Into Panic Mode After Bodyguard Defects To Leak Secret Intel…

This week, it was revealed that one of Kim Jong Un’s bodyguards defected last month and is seeking asylum in South Korea. This is bad news for the North Korean dictator.

According to reports, Peter Chung, head of Justice for North Korea, revealed that the bodyguard escaped by crossing the Chinese border on June 10. The soldier is only 17 years of age and was relatively new to his occupation. But he may still have some secrets up his sleeve.

The soldier had reportedly been training in an area near Sinuiju, North Pyongang Province, when he managed to cross the Yalu River. He had previously been selected to join a special security unit and was assigned to guard a luxury compound belonging to the dictator.

Chung said the soldier “appeared to have some knowledge of South Korean culture and society before he entered military service.”

“He decided to leave North Korea owing to his dissatisfaction with the North Korean regime,” Chung added.

The young soldier is now residing in a “safe house” in China, which does not recognize North Koreans as refugees and will often repatriate defectors.