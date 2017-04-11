Kim John Un Makes Sickening Statement About Trump

A report from North Korea’s official state news agency claims that dictator Kim Jong Un is “not frightened” by the Trump administration’s decision to launch a missile attack on Syria.

The Korea Central News Agency also claims the attack was “absolutely unpardonable” and justified North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“Some forces are loud-mouthed that the recent U.S. military attack on Syria is an action of warning us, but we are not frightened by it,” the KCNA report said, adding that if America decided to strike, North Korea’s “tremendous military muscle with a nuclear force as its pivot” would ultimately defeat Americans.

“We will bolster up in every way our capability for self-defense to cope with the U.S. ever more reckless moves for a war and defend ourselves with our own force,” they added.

Of course, Trump and his administration have denied plans to invade North Korea. But Trump has been presented with options to deal with the unpredictable dictator that include deploying nuclear weapons in South Korea for the first time in decades.

“I’m not advocating preemptive war, nor do I think that the deployment of nuclear weapons buys more for us than it costs,” a senior intelligence official commented, noting that Kim’s recent actions have put us in a “war today” stance.

Trump has been tougher on the country in recent weeks. In an interview about China’s influence in North Korea, he said: “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you.”

Make no mistake—Kim Jong Un has plenty to be frightened about.