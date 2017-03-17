Kid Rock Blackballed By Liberals After This Unseen Video Clip Leaks [WATCH]

In the few months, it has become abundantly clear that the liberal entertainment industry is completely disconnected from the struggles of regular Americans. Thankfully, Kid Rock continues to be a voice of reason when it comes to supporting our president and America.

The fearless rocker has just introduced a company called “American Badass” that pushes against the globalism that has sold out our country. The grills produced by the company are made entirely in America.

Kid Rock recently filmed a commercial to promote the product.

“You know what’s American?” Kid Rock says as he catapults a grill made in China into the air and destroys it with a shotgun blast. “Catapulting foreign-made grills through the sky and shooting them down because they stink!”

“This is what we think of ‘Made in China.’ In your face, China!” Kid continued. “I’m not gonna lie. It is more expensive to make things in America. But it’s important to me. I love America, and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home. If you can get something made in America, number one, the quality is going to be better. Win, win, win, win, all the way around.”