Here Is The KGB Department Who Answered Lee Harvey Oswald’s Call Before Killing JFK, Its Name Reveals A Lot

It didn’t take long for the JFK documents to reveal something of interest to historians studying the case. Apparently, newly released CIA documents show that the agency intercepted a phone call from Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin, to the department of the KGB that handles “sabotages and assassinations.”

Just over a month before Oswald assassinated Kennedy on November 22, the CIA intercepted a phone call he made to Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov.

The CIA identifies Kostikov as an officer in the KGB’s 13th department, which is “responsible for sabotage and assassination.”

Oswald asked Kostikov if there was “anything new concerning the telegram to Washington,” and Kostikov told him there was not.

The telegram he mentions, though not detailed in the newly released files, most likely had information about Oswald attempting to defect to Moscow. His request for citizenship was denied but he was allowed to stay in the country.

The documents did not say whether Oswald was acting on orders or instructions from the Russians or not.

Peter Savodnik, author of “The Interloper: Lee Harvey Oswald Inside the Soviet Union,” told The Atlantic in a 2013 interview that Oswald had a troubled childhood and was constantly moving and relocating with his mother when he was young, around 20 times, so Savodnik speculates that Oswald was looking for some permanent residence in Moscow for a feeling of security.

Savodnik maintains that instead of grooming Oswald as a potential agent against Moscow’s rivals in Washington, they sent him to live hundreds of miles away in Minsk because it was “sleepy and boring and quiet.”

The documents concerning the details of JFK’s assassination have been out less than two weeks and we already have some interesting news from them, I’m excited to see what else could possibly be uncovered, could Oswald have been operating under instructions from the Russians?