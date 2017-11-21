Kevin Spacey Had No Less Than 20 Counts Of “Alleged Inappropriate Behavior” At The Old Vic

Since October, accusations have been leveled by multiple male, child actors alleging that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them when they were in their teens.

The latest allegations reveal that in an investigation by Old Vic theater, a not-for-profit theater in London where Spacey served as artistic director for more than a decade, Kevin Spacey had no less than 20 counts of “alleged inappropriate behavior.”

In a report issued Thursday, the theater also said that despite having escalation processes in place, “it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability.”

“On behalf of The Old Vic Board of Trustees, to all those people who felt unable to speak up at the time, The Old Vic truly apologises,” chairman Nick Clarry said in a statement. “Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

The theater said it was “deeply dismayed to hear the allegations levied against Kevin Spacey” in a statement shared to its website on Oct. 31. It encouraged people to email any complaints they were not able to bring up previously, which it promised would be “treated in the utmost confidence and with sensitivity.”

In its statement, the Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warchus said: “These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us. It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behaviour in future.”

