The Kennedy’s Name Could Be Back To Take Over Trump In 2020

A few notable Massachusetts Democrats have expressed some significant interest in the 2020 presidency in an attempt to get Trump out of the White House.

Trump’s approval rating has admittedly been dropping since his election and has been hovering around 40 percent. Despite scoring a major victory with the Tax Bill and other legislative achievements, everything outside of politics seems to be working against Trump. Now a few Massachusetts Democrats have stepped forward to block Trump from reelection in 2020.

The most notable, especially considering her special relationship with Trump, is Elizabeth Warren. She is determined to keep her Senate seat in 2018, and I’m sure we’ll see her campaigning again shortly after.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” the senator said in April. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that’s what I’ll keep on doing.”

While Warren hasn’t formally announced that she will be running for the presidency in 2020, she has maintained a national profile throughout Trump’s first year in office, and has arguably been his most outspoken opponent on the other side of the isle. She lead the fight against the Republicans trying to repeal Obamacare and has even offered up her name as a co-sponsor for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care bill.

Rep. Joe Kennedy also stands to be a good suitor for the Democratic bid in 2020. The Great-Nephew of John F. Kennedy, Joe Kennedy is a member of the state’s congressional delegation.

Kennedy has reportedly been taking trips to Ohio, Michigan and other known hotbeds of campaigning.

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is also considering a 2020 presidential run. Moulton has served four tours in Iraq and has become well known for taking a hard stance against Trump.

Another Massachusetts Democrat considering a bid is the former state governor and friend of former President Barack Obama, Deval Patrick.

Patrick left office in 2015 and has remained relatively out of the spotlight since then, until last month when he was helping Doug Jones campaign in Alabama.