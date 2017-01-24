Kellyanne Lights Up NBC Anchor For Spreading Lies, ‘We’re Going To Have To Rethink Our Relationship…’

Earlier this week, Kellyanne Conway and NBC’s Chuck Todd got into a heated debate after Todd claimed that Sean Spicer was lying when he said Trump’s crowds were larger than Obama’s at the recent inauguration.

“Let me begin with this question, the presidency is about choices,” Todd said. “So I’m curious why President Trump chose yesterday to send out his press secretary to essentially litigate a provable falsehood when it comes to a small and petty thing like inaugural crowd size. I guess my question to you is, why do that?”

“I’m about things that are quantifiable and important,” Conway continued. “I don’t think that—I don’t think ultimately presidents are judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration. I think they’re judged by their accomplishments.”

Todd continued to push the issue until Conway finally put a stop to it.

“Chuck, I mean, if we’re going to keep referring to our press secretary in those types of terms I think that we’re going to have to rethink our relationship here. I want to have a great open relationship with our press. But look what happened the day before talking about falsehoods,” she said.

“We allowed the press– the press to come into the Oval Office and witness President Trump signing executive orders,” she concluded. “And of course, you know, the Senate had just confirmed General Mattis and General Kelly to their two posts. And we allowed the press in. And what happens almost immediately? A falsehood is told about removing the bust of Martin Luther King Junior from the Oval Office. No, that’s just flat out false.”