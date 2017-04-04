Kellyanne Joins Forces With Judge Jeanine To Take Down CNN… This Is The Moment We’ve Been Waiting For

In a recent appearance on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show, Kellyanne Conway shared some shocking information that CNN has been hiding from the American public. They focus in on the same stories every day, ignoring all the good the President Donald Trump has done in the White House in just two months.

“He’s creating jobs, he’s doing all these things that don’t get covered,” Conway began. “They don’t get covered on the altar of, what you said, the ‘R’ word.”

“I still don’t know what Russia has done,” Pirro responded.

“The mainstream media are making Americans suffer through information under-load,” Conway explained, noting that information about the increase in jobs, trade, and drug treatment are being ignored in the process.

“I mean they say the same thing. Show after show, day after day,” Conway continued. “I know people talk about ‘fake news’ and ‘biased media,’ but it’s not just unfair coverage. That’s one thing. It’s everything that doesn’t get covered. It’s the incomplete coverage.”

