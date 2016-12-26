Kellyanne Conway Receives Amazing News Just In Time For The Holidays

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their required votes from Donald Trump to be the next president. Kellyanne Conway made history by becoming the first female campaign manager in history to see her candidate make it to the White House. But the liberal media seems to be ignoring this completely.

Although she didn’t get the recognition she deserves, Conway received fantastic news this week when she was asked to be the grand marshal at a holiday parade in her home state. Conway returned to her native New Jersey to serve in Saturday’s Christmas parade in Hammonton, where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the November election.

She also received a key to the city.

Conway was raised in Atco and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Hammonton in 1985. Before heading to college in Washington, D.C., Conway spent her modest summers working at Indian Brand Blueberry Farms. Today she has a highly successful career and four children who she can’t wait to spend time with.

Conway turned down the coveted position of White House Press Secretary for the Trump Administration, choosing instead to focus on her family. What do you think? Do you support Conway? Did she do an amazing job with Trump’s campaign?