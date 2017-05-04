Kellyanne Conway Destroys Hillary Clinton For Pure Stupidity During Election

It’s been months since Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election, and she has yet to take any accountability for the loss. In a recent speech, she claimed ‘full responsibility’ for a brief moment—but she took her apology back within a second.

“I take absolutely personal responsibility. I was the candidate,” Clinton said. “I was the person who was on the ballot and I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had.”

“But I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russia WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” she continued. “We overcame a lot in the campaign, we overcame a barrage of negativity, of false equivalency, but as Nate Silver…has concluded, if the election had been on October 27 I would be your president. But it wasn’t.”

Now, Hillary says she is becoming part of the resistance.

“I’m now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance,” she said.

Kellyanne Conway was not willing to let Clinton get away with this blame-shifting.

“You Ignored WI, Called us deplorable/irredeemable, Had oodles of $$ & no message, Lost to a better candidate, From: Woman in the White House,” Conway wrote on twitter. “Lack of self-awareness is stunning. @camanpour asks right question: ‘What was your message?’ (Must we wait for a memoir to get an answer?)”

What do you think? Do you agree with Conway?