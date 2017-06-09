Kellyanne Conway Demands MSNBC Anchor Canned Immediately For What They Just Said On The Air

Since she first started as President Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway has been standing up to anti-Trump journalists who are doing everything in their power to twist her words. MSNBC journalist Thomas Roberts took this to a new low when he recently suggested that President Trump was purposefully trying to cause a terrorist attack in the United States by insulting Islam.

“The president doesn’t want us to be politically correct, right?” Roberts said in response to the recent attack in London. “So let’s not be PC about this. Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant only to prove himself right?”

In an interview following the comment, Conway suggested that Roberts should be fired.

“Does he have a job today? I mean that is really over the top!” Kellyanne responded after watching the clip. “When you hear things like that and people still keep their jobs, it’s truly remarkable.”

“I was asked on the flagship show on NBC earlier today if the President should apologize to the mayor of London, and this man is suggesting…but I won’t repeat it because it’s so defamatory,” Kellyanne added.

“But look, for people on TV to be saying what they’re saying — a CNN anchor yesterday calling the President an expletive, Kathy Griffin, also of CNN, doing what she did last week — which is really over the top — and then, blaming the Trump family,” she concluded.