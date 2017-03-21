Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Her Worst Enemy On Live TV ‘You’re A F***ing Miserable Person’

Recently, Kellyanne Conway was interviewed by New York Magazine. The article was something to behold. The author was extremely condescending and even hurled insults towards Conway. Still, the piece gave insight into who Kellyanne truly is when the cameras are off.

The reporter asked Kellyanne about her ‘alternative facts’ comment.

“Two plus two is four. Three plus one is four. Partly cloudy, partly sunny. Glass half full, glass half empty. Those are alternative facts,” Kellyanne explained.

“Anybody who pretends I’m not smart or not credible, it’s like, ‘Excuse me, I’ve spoken 1.2 million words on TV, okay?” she continued. “You wanna focus on two here and two there, it’s on you, you’re a f*cking miserable person, P.S., just whoever you are.”

The author then went on to describe Kellyanne as a person.

“Horrified critics of the president are often surprised to find that, in person, it’s very difficult to dislike Conway,” New York Magazine said. “With her airy voice and cheeky sense of humor, she’s charming and magnetic almost in the manner of a particularly gifted retail politician, and without the alien creepiness that actually being a politician sometimes requires.”

“She’s also pathologically social, her life a hamster wheel of meetings, briefings, appearances, interviews, events, and cocktail parties—something that separates her from someone like, say, Bannon,” they article continued.

