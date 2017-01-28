Kellyanne Calls Out All The ‘Feminists’, Teaches Them A Real Lesson About Women’s Empowerment

Kellyanne Conway is a strong independent woman that girls everywhere should be able to look up to. Unfortunately, because of politics, many “feminists” won’t be able to see this. In an interview with the Washington Post Kellyanne Conway revealed what she thinks of so-called “feminism”, and has a powerful lesson these so-called “feminists”.

“I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think my generation isn’t a big fan of labels. My favorite label is mommy. I feel like the feminist movement has been hijacked by the pro-abortion movement or the anti-male sentiments that you read in some of their propaganda and writings,” said Kellyanne. That’s definitely going to make them angry.

“I’m not anti-male. One does not need to be pro-female and call yourself a feminist, when with it comes that whole anti-male culture where we want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom,” Kellyanne explained.

“And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is. That’s not the way I see the men in my life, most especially my 12-year-old son,” explained Kellyanne.

“I consider myself a postfeminist. I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances,” explained Kellyanne. Do you agree with her view on feminism? Check out the whole interview here.