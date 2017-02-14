Katy Perry Slams Trump During The Grammy’s, Almost Instantly Regrets It

During her performance at the Grammy Awards last night, pop singer Katy Perry decided to publicly bash Donald Trump and offer her support to those who continue disrespect him.

Perry wore a white pantsuit during her performance in a blatant tribute to Hillary Clinton. Around her arm, she was wearing a band that read, “Persist,” a slogan that liberals have latched on to following Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s disgraceful attack on Sessions last week.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. The phrase is now infamous.

Toward the end of Perry’s performance of “Chained to the Rhythm,” a fence with the Constitution superimposed over it broke into pieces. Before leaving the stage, the pop singer screamed, “No Hate!”

Americans were not impressed. Not only are they sick of watching celebrities use the time they should be entertaining spewing their political beliefs. Viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their disgust with the pop star.

“@katyperry performance last night was the final straw of her career,” Twitter user Tom Ritondale wrote. “No talent, can’t sing or dance. Washed up. Sad!”

“@katyperry is a degenerate whose job is spreading misinformation to the masses,” @ari_mourao added. “She personifies the cultural decadence of the west #GRAMMYs.”

“You want to be political? Run for an office. But please, let the rest of us enjoy the award shows,” @Bubbette14 wrote. “Remember…for ever Meryl Streep, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, etc, there’s three more people out there who did vote for Trump….”

Were you disgusted by Katy Perry’s performance last night?