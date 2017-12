Griffin told Politico that Trump’s frequent tweeting is the “greatest programming director ever.”

“The minute he tweeted that tweet about me, it was literally breaking news on every channel,” she said.

She accused Trump of using her as a “tool” to distract from “his bad news of the day.”

“After that, I had to go offline because of the death threats,” she said. “He didn’t use my handle in his tweet, so he didn’t have my followers coming after him.”

Still, she said her answer is to “keep producing funny stuff.”

“My YouTube [channel] is lit. I really do have a real story to tell. In my live act, I talk about the interrogation with the feds and how everybody turned on me on every platform,” she said.

“I still can’t tweet a picture of my new puppies without getting all hateful responses in broken English.”