Kathy Griffin Says She’s Lawyering Up, And Prepares For Revenge Against Donald Trump

Comedian gives press conference and reveals she’s received death threats following severed head photoshoot – but vows not to stop criticizing Trump

Kathy Griffin says she has received death threats following the controversy over her holding a mock-up of Donald Trump’s severed head in a photoshoot – and believes the president and his family want to destroy her career.

At a press conference in Los Angeles, Griffin said that despite the alleged threats she would not stop making jokes at the president’s expense. She called the White House’s response to the stuntunprecedented.

“What’s happening to me has never happened,” Griffin said. “A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally, I feel, trying to ruin my life forever.”

Griffin apologized for the stunt on Tuesday. On Friday morning she stood beside civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin, who said that the images of Griffin with the severed head had been misrepresented.

Griffin fought back tears and said: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest – [Trump] broke me.”

On Twitter earlier this week, Trump said the image of Griffin was “sick”, and that it had traumatized his family, especially Barron, his 11-year-old son. Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr, called it “disgusting” and urged Griffin to be dropped by her employers. Griffin was fired from her role as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage this week.

Griffin then addressed reporters herself. “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump,” she said. “He’s a bully. I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career. I am a woman in a very male-dominated field.”

