Kate Upton Destroys Trump Haters With The One Thing She Does Best [SEE PHOTOS]

In the liberal entertainment industry, it’s a risky career choice to show patriotism and love for the United States in any way. That’s why we were thrilled when supermodel and actress Kate Upton decided to celebrate America’s birthday in red, white, and blue.

Kate Upton was the star of Daily Front Row magazine’s July 4th Issue. A stunning shoot with photographer Matt Easton shows the model decked out in the nation’s colors for a patriotic collection. In one of the pictures, the 25-year-old stunner was wearing a red glamorous red dress with black high heels. In another, she was wearing a white shirt, red briefs, and satin blue highs.

What do you think of Kate’s photo shoot?