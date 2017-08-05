Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Have Ended His NFL Season By Calling The Ravens Owner Racist

Ever since he was officially dropped from the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick has had trouble finding a new team. Now, with training camp open, the clock is ticking.

Rumors were circulating that the Baltimore Ravens franchise was giving the struggling quarterback a look. Thanks to Kaepernick’s girlfriend, those chances could be over, sportswriter and Fox News analyst Clay Travis says. Recently, his girlfriend’s tweet likened Raven’s owner Stephen Bisciotti to a plantation owner.

“Every NFL owner will see this Tweet and think, what’s the benefit here? Why would I employ a guy whose problems exceed his talents, a guy to back up my starter that if everything goes well will never see the field at all, when he’s likely to do or say outlandish things that alienate the customers of my business? And when everything his crew of social justice warriors does will also create a never ending media circus around my team?” Travis wrote.

People instantly called her out for putting her boyfriend’s already fragile career on the line.