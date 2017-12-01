Kaepernick WINS: NFL Will Give $89 Millions To Charities Important To African-American Communities

Late Wednesday night, the NFL and a select group of players made the decision to partner on a plan to address social justice issues considered important to African-American communities, sources told ESPN.

The league has agreed to donate $89 million dollars over 7 years to several different projects dealing with criminal justice reform, law enforcement/community relations and education.

Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin, who lead roughly 40 players in their efforts to negotiate with the NFL, guided the players union and the rest of the players through the process. This contribution from the NFL represents the most money they have donated to a form of charity since their partnership with breast cancer awareness.

One thing that was left out of the deal however is a provision that would force players to stand for the national anthem, somehow after giving up $89 million dollars to player chose charities, they weren’t able to get that provision in the contract

The NFL looks very weak here and got completely manhandled by the players union throughout this entire situation. The NFL owners and staff now mistakingly think they are standing with the players in unity when in reality the players are just using the owner’s pockets to fund their protests and charities.

You would think the number 1 thing on the list of things to negotiate for if you are an NFL owner is something making the players have to stand and visibly respect the anthem, but they couldn’t get that done, and on top of not being able to get that done, they are paying almost $90 million to causes that the players are choosing.

The NFL needs new lawyers, or a new commissioner because Roger Goodell is letting the players walk all over him. At least we can be happy at the fact that the players didn’t win Colin Kaepernick a spot back in the NFL.