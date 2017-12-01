Kaepernick Comes Back On The Field… But Not The Way You Thought

Everybody’s favorite free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is returning to the NFL playing field this Sunday.. Kind of. thanks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews, Kaepernick’s name and image will be on the field Sunday.

Mathews and Kaepernick were former teammates at the University of Nevada and Mathews will be one of the first participating in the ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ by donating a pair of cleats with Kaepernicks name and likeness on it.

‘I dont have a foundation so [I] have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats,’ Matthews wrote of Kaepernick, who has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

‘He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light,’ Matthews wrote. ‘Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely.’

The ‘Know Your Rights Camp’ is a campaign that Kaepernick funded to ‘raise awareness on higher education, self empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios,’ according to the organization’s website.

Kaepernick has been a controversial figure ever since his anthem protested started during the 2016 NFL season which was supposed to draw attention to social issues like police brutality. The protest was embraced by a large number of other NFL players, who are continuing to protest even after Kaepernick fell out of the league.

There has recently been a huge push to get him back into the league as quarterbacks get injured as the season progresses, but in reality, Kaepernick’s stats and play on the field have decreased to a level to where he is not productive on any team. Kaepernick is doing everything he can to keep his name circulating around the NFL just in case some team wants to pick him up, but I don’t think it’l happen.