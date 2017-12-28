Justin Trudeau Claims Returning ISIS Fighters Will Be “An Extraordinarily Powerful Voice” For Canada [WATCH]

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada is under the impression that Isis fighters that have left Canada and joined Isis, who are planning on returning home, can be rehabilitated and placed back into normal Canadian society.

For starters, most of these fighters returning home to Canada, and other developed countries, are not returning home because they saw the light and have finally rejected the evil Isis mentality, they are returning home because Isis lost.

If not for increased military action by the U.S. a lot of these Canadian Isis fighters would still be over there fighting for Isis, so to say that they can just be welcomed back with open arms is absurd and unrealistic. Watch this video of how Justin Trudeau defends his position.

Like the gentleman posing the question to Trudeau asks, how can we possibly be expected to let these Canadians enter into normal Canadian society after they have done atrocious things like burn allies soldier alive, push homosexuals off building and other atrocities in wartime?

Trudeau responds by saying that with proper precautions, like tracking travel for extremists and such, reinstating these Canadians into society is something that has to be done. If you were Canadian, would you be interested in taking back a bunch of men and women who left willingly to join the most evil terrorist group on this planet? Is it worth taking back those Canadians knowing that they could do some real damage inside Canada?

Trudeau states that he realizes that bringing back just one of these fighters could be a possible national security concern, but then why go through that effort of convincing everybody to give these Canadians a second chance if you know it could blow up in your face in the worst possible way? If one of the returning Isis fighters commits a major crime after Trudeau lets them back in the country, it will be his job.