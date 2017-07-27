Justin Bieber Cancels His World Tour, But For The Most Surprising Reason… Involving Christ

Superstar sensation Justin Bieber has just canceled his big “Purpose” tour. Initially, sources said “exhaustion” was behind the cancellation, but rumors now say the singer has “rededicated his life to Christ.”

At least that’s what TMZ’s sources close to the famous Hillsong Church say. The claim obviously needs further verification, but the sources claim Bieber has been spending a lot of time with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz over the past few months. He has even been attending an event with the church in Australia.

Here’s more from the TMZ report:

Bieber’s decision seemed to come out of the blue, but our sources say it was squarely based on what Bieber believes is religious enlightenment. Bieber said he canceled due to exhaustion, but that’s simply not true. Plus, his remaining touring schedule was not taxing travel-wise.

We’re also told Bieber’s crew is “incredibly pissed off at him” because it has impacted their financial well-being without any warning.

The rumors aren’t entirely out of left field. Recently, Bieber put his faith on display during a benefit concert following the Manchester attack.

“I’m not going to let go of hope. I’m not going to let go of love. I’m not going to let go of God. Put your hand up if you’re not going to let go,” Bieber said. “God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of the evil. God is in the midst, no matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you.”