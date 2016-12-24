THIS IS JUSTICE: Bill Clinton And Loretta Lynch Pay Big For DOJ Coverup

The Attorney General is the top law enforcement officer of the United States, serving as the head of the Department of Justice. Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has had two serve in his administration—Eric Holder, the first black Attorney General, is the only cabinet member in U.S. history to be held in contempt of Congress. He’s also the first AG to be held in both civil and criminal contempt.

Of course, despite bipartisan votes, Obama claimed executive privilege and did not prosecute Holder. Now, his successor, Loretta Lynch, is facing a lawsuit filed in federal court demanding answers about her secret meeting with Bill Clinton in her private plane, just days before his wife Hillary was interviewed.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The American Center for Law and Justice filed the suit after Freedom of Information Act requests submitted to the DOJ and FBI were not fulfilled. The DOJ did not respond at all, and the FBI claimed there were “no records responsive” to the request.

“This Administration has gone out of its way to hide information from the American public—information that is extremely troubling,” Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the ACLJ told reporters.

The lawsuit demands the release of any messages that Lynch and her staff exchanged about the “rendezvous” and the names of anyone at DOJ who knew of or communicated about the meeting. The private meeting lasted approximately 40 minutes while FBI security stood on the tarmac and kept the area free from curious eyes—and camera phones. Lynch swears the meeting was only about grandchildren and golf.

“The stakes are high,” Sekulow insists. “The American people deserve a Justice Department with integrity.”

Hopefully, under Donald Trump, American people will have a strong and fair Justice Department.