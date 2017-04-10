Just In: Trump’s White House Hit With Huge Shakeup, Critical Member Fired

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major shift in the White House, and the decision could leave two of his top advisors out of a job.

Axios reported that Trump is considering replacing White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. There are also rumors that chief strategist Steven Bannon is on his way out. These claims were reportedly confirmed by one of Trump’s top aides, who described the situation as both ‘fluid’ and ‘uncertain.’

“Things are happening, but it’s very unclear the president’s willing to pull that trigger,” the source claimed.

There are reportedly four possible replacements for Priebus on the table, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was one of Trump’s earliest supporters; Wayne Berman, who served as an Assistant Secretary of Commerce under President George H.W. Bush and an adviser on eight presidential campaigns; David Urban of the Washington advisory firm American Continental Group; and Gary Cohn, Trump’s economic adviser and the former #2 at Goldman Sachs.

According to Trump’s aide, the question is when the change will come, not whether it will come.

“The tension, the exhaustion, the raw nerves have gotten much harder to disguise,” he noted.