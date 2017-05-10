Just When Things Couldn’t Get Any Worse For Bill O’Reilly, Ex-Wife Releases His Worst Nightmare

Scandals continue to roll in for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. This week, it was revealed that his ex-wife claimed that O’Reilly brutally assaulted her in their Long Island home after she discovered him half-naked and engaging in phone sex with another woman.

The affidavit was signed and notarized on October 10, 2011 before it was ultimately entered as an exhibit in the couple’s divorce proceedings. In her filing, Maureen McPhilmy O’Reilly describes a sudden ‘spasm of violence’ that allegedly occurred in December 2009.

After catching her then-husband engaging in phone sex, Maureen claims O’Reilly “flew into a fit of rage” and slammed her into a nearby wall. He then allegedly wrapped his arms around her shoulders, neck, and hands to immobilize her and drag her out of the bedroom. The affidavit describes O’Reilly dragging McPhilmy by the neck down as flight of stairs. The incident continued until a security guard assigned to protect O’Reilly ultimately intervened.

The document does not identify who the party on the other end of the line was. At least two former Fox News employees have alleged that O’Reilly harassed them with unwanted phone calls, claiming he sounded as if he were m**********g. Andrea Mackris, the former O’Reilly Factor producer, claimed O’Reilly repeatedly bragged about his phone-sex skills. The former host ultimately settled with her for $9 million.

This is not the only story of its kind involving O’Reilly, and it appears we may be just at the tip of the iceberg. But his divorce proceedings with his wife were notoriously ugly.