JUST IN: Terror On United Flight… 14 Victims Minimum

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Panama City to Houston suffered a nightmarish ordeal on Tuesday when the plane was hit with severe turbulence, strong enough to injure at least 14 people. According to reports, passengers ‘were tossed around like rag dolls.’ One woman was even slammed into the ceiling.

The plane was hit by the turbulence at around 1:40 PM, on the outskirts of Tropical Storm Cindy just outside of Cancun.

“Many people were crying,” Carlos Padron, who was on the plane with his daughter, told reporters. Padron hit his head during the turbulence.

Fortunately, the plane was able to continue on to Houston, where paramedics met it on the ground. Those injured included teens, grandparents, and even one crew member. Seven passengers were hospitalized for their injuries.

“Paramedics met the aircraft to provide medical care and initial reports are that nine customers and one crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation,” United Airlines said in a statement. “Our thoughts and concerns are with those who were injured and our team is reaching out directly to our customers to provide further care and support.”