Just In: Legendary Superstar Suddenly Passes… Fans Call For Your Prayers

This week, Hollywood is mourning the loss of 70-year-old actor Tim Pigott-Smith. Throughout his decades-long

career, Pigott-Smith was a success both on stage and on screen. His death was confirmed by his agent, John

Grant.

“Tim was one of the great actors of his generation,” Grant said. “Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will

be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. He will be much missed. We ask that you respect

the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom, and the family.”

Though he spent a good portion of his career in Great Britain, Pigott-Smith appeared in Hollywood blockbusters

like Alexander, V for Vendetta, Gangs of New York.

