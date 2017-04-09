Just In: Legendary Superstar Suddenly Passes… Fans Call For Your Prayers
This week, Hollywood is mourning the loss of 70-year-old actor Tim Pigott-Smith. Throughout his decades-long
career, Pigott-Smith was a success both on stage and on screen. His death was confirmed by his agent, John
Grant.
“Tim was one of the great actors of his generation,” Grant said. “Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will
be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. He will be much missed. We ask that you respect
the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, his son Tom, and the family.”
Though he spent a good portion of his career in Great Britain, Pigott-Smith appeared in Hollywood blockbusters
like Alexander, V for Vendetta, Gangs of New York.
Will you send your prayers to his family and friends?