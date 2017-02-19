It Just Happened Again, Joy Behar Of ‘The View’ Goes After Barron Trump… Despicable [VIDEO]

One of the most disgusting things we’ve seen from liberals since Donald Trump won the election is that they are willing to attack his family in the process. They went after Melania for being a nude model and for being an immigrant. They attacked Ivanka Trump for standing behind her father and saying she wants to support women. But nothing was more disgusting than their attacks on 10-year-old Barron Trump.

The attack was spearheaded by Rosie O’Donnell, who called Barron autistic. An SNL writer followed suit by claiming he looks like a school shooter.

Still, on a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg insulted Trump for defunding the National Endowment for the Arts.

“That funding, all that wonderful government funding we used to get for these kinds of programs have all been cut. Thanks Mr. T,” Whoopi commented. The problem? It hasn’t been cut yet—it’s only been under consideration.

“Somebody wrote, I have to clear this up…They said the entire NEA budget is like one day of Melania in Trump Tower,” Behar added. “Somebody find this out for me, the price that we’re paying for losing the NEA, the National Endowment for the Arts, because we are paying for this woman to live in New York with THAT CHILD.”

What do you think? Is this attack completely disgusting? Is it time for liberals to leave “that child” alone.