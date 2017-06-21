It Just Happened To Barron Trump Again, This Is So Sad

During Barack Obama’s presidency, his daughters Sasha and Malia were kept out of the public eye. As children, they were protected from criticism and shielding from their father’s politics. Unfortunately, liberals seem to consider 11-year-old Barron Trump to be a fair target for their misguided outrage.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Barron Trump was attacked once again after cameras spotted him turning around to take a photo of Marine One as he disembarked on the White House South Lawn on Sunday. The image of the young boy quickly went viral.

Conservatives pointed out liberals seem to attack Barron every time he is in the public eye. Not long ago, they criticized him for wearing a shirt from a popular clothing brand that said, “The Expert.” He has been the subject of many cruel jokes, skits, and cyber bullying ever since his father started running for office.

What do you think? Should Barron Trump be off limits?