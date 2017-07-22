“Just F*cking Die Already” Despicable Troll Says About John McCain, But Gets Instantly Demolished By McCain’s Daughter

Even if you disagree with his political views, Senator John McCain is an America hero for his bravery in combat. He should immense strength during his five and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.

This week the nation sent their prayers to the Senator, who was recently diagnosed with having an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer. Of course, some liberals decided to take the opportunity to attack McCain—and even call for his death.

One Twitter user posted they wished McCain would “just f*cking die already.” National GOP committeewoman Diana Orrock retweeted the disgusting post with the caption, “Amend.” She didn’t expect John’s daughter Meghan McCain to respond.

[email protected] are a godless, horrible monster who should be nowhere near GOP politics—let alone society in general,” she tweeted.

Orrock ended up deleting her Twitter account after apologizing to Meghan, saying, “Today’s retweet was disrespectful. Sen. McCain is an American hero. I don’t wish anyone harm.

Later Meghan wrote a beautiful message on Twitter as a tribute to her father, “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has. My love for my father is boundless, and like any daughter, I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away. Yet even in this moment, my fears for him are overwhelmed by one thing above all: gratitude for our years together, and the years still to come.”