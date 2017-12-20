They Have Just Discovered A Hidden Insult To Michelle Obama Melania Put In Her White House Decorations

Remember when Melania Trump revealed her White House decorations, and everybody thought it was out of a scary movie like “The Shinning”? Well Melania is having the last laugh as her decorations received a very high rating.

There is an overwhelming narrative in the media that anything the Trump’s do is bad, so they will always find something to nit pick when the Trump’s make a gesture. When Melania’s initial Christmas decorations were revealed, they were ripped apart by several different media publications, saying that she modeled the White House after a creepy, scary movie, and they her sense of style was too lavish. The joke appears to be on everybody else at this point, because the White House looks absolutely beautiful.

The Daily Caller reported earlier this year that there was a secret message that the Trumps were leaving for the Obamas hidden in their Christmas decorations, lumping their Christmas cards together.

If you take a close look at the cards, you will see a little troll left for former first lady Michelle Obama. Obama was famous for her healthy eating push over her time as first lady, which failed miserably. The Let’s Move campaign restricted calories for school lunches and pushed for healthier diets. Many of the rules put in place for school lunches have since been rolled back by the Trump administration.

Children are rejoicing as chocolate milk is allowed back in schools, and candy is allowed back in the White House.

The point is that the Trumps are more relatable to the American public than the Obama’s ever were and how they approach Christmas is just one example. While the Obamas were focused on changing American culture and tradition around Christmas, the candy and the culture is back with the Trumps.