‘I Have Only Just Begun’, Trump Achieves Employment Record No POTUS Could Do In 16 Years

President Donald Trump is clearly thrilled with the most recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the July report, unemployment has fallen to a 16-year-low—fro 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent—and consumer confidence is at an all-time high.

“Excellent Jobs Numbers just released—and I have only just begun,” Trump tweeted in response. “Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA!”

Trump also announced that over 200,000 jobs have been added back into the economy. This is an additional boost, given that jobs don’t need to be added for unemployment rates to drop.

President Trump has consistently gone after the mainstream media for failing to give him credit for his major economic wins. In June, he showed that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had hit a numerical high of 22,000.

“Economic growth has surged to 2.6 percent nationwide,” Trump said on Thursday. “Nobody thought that number was going to happen.”

“Unemployment is at a 16 year low. But don’t forget, and I will never forget, the millions and millions of people out there that want jobs that don’t register on the unemployment rolls because they gave up looking for jobs,” he added.

What do you think? Is this a major win for Trump?