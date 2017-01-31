Julia Louis Dreyfus Learns Her Fait After Running Her Mouth Off At Trump During Award Show

Last night, the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place, giving Hollywood liberals yet another opportunity to disrespect President Donald Trump. One of the several celebrities to use their moment in the spotlight to bash the president was Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best known for her role on Seinfeld.

“I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant,” Louis-Dreyfus began. “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I’m an American patriot, and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

“Our guilds are unions of storytellers who always welcomed those from the nations of varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America,” she continued. “We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.”

Here is her full speech, in case you missed it.

While Louis-Dreyfus did receive applause from her liberal counterparts, she received immediate backlash from fans on Twitter.

“Shame on Julia Louis-Dreyfus for hijacking the SAG Awards to promote her political beliefs. #wrongvenue,” one Twitter user wrote.

What do you think of Louis-Dreyfus’ comments?