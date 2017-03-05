Judge Pirror Slams Ungrateful Libs For Attacking Trump

During his first speech to Congress as President of the United States, Donald Trump took a moment to honor

Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. To patriotic Americans throughout the country, this

was a beautiful demonstration of Trump’s true respect for those who sacrifice to protect the country he

loves. To angry liberals, it was an opportunity to attack Trump once more.

It didn’t take long for liberals to accuse Trump of using Owens’ as a pawn—a truly disgusting claim. Owens is

not a helpless tool to boost Trump’s ratings. She is a human being who has demonstrated a strength that

most of us will never have too.

Judge Jeanine Pirro recognized this, so she took to the streets to ask people for their reaction to this

criticism. Here’s what they had to say:

