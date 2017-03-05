Judge Pirror Slams Ungrateful Libs For Attacking Trump
During his first speech to Congress as President of the United States, Donald Trump took a moment to honor
Carryn Owens, the wife of slain Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. To patriotic Americans throughout the country, this
was a beautiful demonstration of Trump’s true respect for those who sacrifice to protect the country he
loves. To angry liberals, it was an opportunity to attack Trump once more.
It didn’t take long for liberals to accuse Trump of using Owens’ as a pawn—a truly disgusting claim. Owens is
not a helpless tool to boost Trump’s ratings. She is a human being who has demonstrated a strength that
most of us will never have too.
Judge Jeanine Pirro recognized this, so she took to the streets to ask people for their reaction to this
criticism. Here’s what they had to say:
