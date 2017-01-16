Judge Jeanine SLAMS Rosie O’Donnell So Bad She Will Never Recover… Watch This Go Viral [VIDEO]

Judge Jeanine Pirro went after liberal extremist Rosie O’Donnell in a recent segment that has conservatives everywhere cheering. It’s clear that Pirro, like the rest of us, has had enough of her disrespect.

“Rosie, since when are you the bastion of brilliant behavior?” Pirro demanded. “Why don’t you put on your big girl pants and come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is your next president and you are either with him or against America. If you don’t like him, campaign harder next time.”

“And let this be a wake-up call to you and your Hollywood friends that you don’t speak for America,” she added. “By the way, isn’t Hollywood supposed to be inclusive and accepting of the views of people who don’t look or talk or act like them? Newsflash, and this isn’t fake news, the people in middle America, some of whom ride a tractor for a living, wear the same boots every day, wear a badge, go overseas not knowing if they will come home, are sick and tired of your nonsense—you know, the silent and forgotten men and women of America who rose up against you bozos and your candidate.”

But Pirro didn’t stop there.

“It’s about time you accepted them and respected them for their hard work, sacrifice and, yes, even their investment in your movies, TV shows and records,” she continued. “From the liberal D.C. politician to the liberals in Hollywood, my message, actually America’s message, is the same: You lost, we won, swallow your pride, get in line, stop thinking you are so damn important that the world has to stop and listen to your revolutionary nonsense. Your candidate just didn’t cut the mustard. Donald J. Trump is the president for the next four years. Deal with it.”

What do you think? Is Pirro absolutely spot-on?